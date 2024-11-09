1965 Mustang Lower Control Arm Question.

Nice

My first car was a 65 Mustang

Sounds like you are well on your way to being okay as far as the alignment

You can do a fair job yourself with a camber gauge or a level and a toe bar or a stick

The Caster or rake does not affect tire wear, and your camber spec is +.5 degree toe +1/8"

So the wheels out at the top very slightly and use a stick or 1x2 for the toe

I did alignments at Ford for 25 years so, I can do them in the dark

You seem smart enough to get it close

Back in the old days, cars were aligned with a caster / camber gauge and a toe bar

I have one of the old gauges I use when replacing struts and a 1x2 wooden stick in a tube for the toe

I can get 'em pretty damn close like that before I drive them to actually get aligned on a rack