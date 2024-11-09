1965 Mustang Lower Control Arm Question.

chopper1876
I have a question about my 1965 Mustang. I just replaced the front Lower Control Arms, and realized that on one of them, I put one mounting bolt in reverse (the nut is on the cross-member side and the end of the bolt is extremely close to the cross-member and may be hitting it) I already put everything back together before I realized it, including strut arm, sway bar linkage, etc. Can I remove that mounting bolt and put it back in the correct way, without having to remove all of the other components again ? I just want to make sure, if I remove that mounting bolt, that nothing crazy will drop or shift with the control arm.