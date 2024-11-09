1965 Mustang Lower Control Arm Question.

Nov 9, 2024
I have a question about my 1965 Mustang. I just replaced the front Lower Control Arms, and realized that on one of them, I put one mounting bolt in reverse (the nut is on the cross-member side and the end of the bolt is extremely close to the cross-member and may be hitting it) I already put everything back together before I realized it, including strut arm, sway bar linkage, etc. Can I remove that mounting bolt and put it back in the correct way, without having to remove all of the other components again ? I just want to make sure, if I remove that mounting bolt, that nothing crazy will drop or shift with the control arm.
 

They are torqued. I looked closer and it appears that the bolt will clear the cross-member by a hair, so it should be ok. One new issue I am running into now; I have both new lower control arms on and put everything back together, but noticed the wheels are pointing inward a little. If I straighten the passenger wheel while the car is on jack stands, it makes the drivers side point noticeably inward. When I installed these, I am wondering if the wheels weren't straight or did I do something else wrong when installing them ? My steering wheel doesn't lock when the car is turned off and the key removed (which may be a different issue) so the wheels probably moved a little left to right when I was installing the arms. Not sure if these cars originally had locking steering wheels or not.
 
Those older Mustangs did not have a steering column lock
When you changed the lower arms, you needed to mark those camber adjusters
Those adjuster bolts go in from the front
The alignment man might say something about them installed backwards but they should be okay like they are
That's so you can get them back in the exact same spot they were before
No big deal, you just need another front end alignment now
 
Thank you for the info. The wheels were pretty excessively toe-in after I installed the new lower arms (to the point where the car wouldn't freely roll back and forth) so I adjusted the tie rod sleeves to straighten the wheels, which seemed to work. I definitely still need an alignment, but the car was not driveable before addressing the toe problem. It was crazy, before I adjusted the tie rod sleeves, I would turn the steering wheel half a rotation and the car wheels would barely turn going down the road. At least now I can at least limp it into the shop to have it aligned.
 
Nice
My first car was a 65 Mustang
Sounds like you are well on your way to being okay as far as the alignment
You can do a fair job yourself with a camber gauge or a level and a toe bar or a stick
The Caster or rake does not affect tire wear, and your camber spec is +.5 degree toe +1/8"
So the wheels out at the top very slightly and use a stick or 1x2 for the toe
I did alignments at Ford for 25 years so, I can do them in the dark
You seem smart enough to get it close
Back in the old days, cars were aligned with a caster / camber gauge and a toe bar
I have one of the old gauges I use when replacing struts and a 1x2 wooden stick in a tube for the toe
I can get 'em pretty damn close like that before I drive them to actually get aligned on a rack
 
I've watched a few videos on camber and caster. I don't have it fully absorbed in my brain yet, seems a bit confusing for now, but I'm trying to learn as much as I can. I've always been one of those people that learns as I go. I don't have any mechanic schooling, just what I've been able to teach myself over the years. My Mustang is a true 1964.5 (build date 6/20/1964) The previous owner spent 6 years restoring it, nut and bolt. He even used to wax the undercarriage. However, since I live in Clearwater Florida, the heat dried out the ball joint boots over the years, which is why I had to replace them. Here is a photo of it.
 

