1966 Mustang paint colors

R

RDWilley

New Member
Jun 2, 2011
Hi all, Got a question on interior and exterior paint colors. I have a 1966 Mustang convertible. Stright body with only one minor bump on the lower left fender at the bumper line. I'm planning on going back to the orig. Nightmist exterior paint, white top and blue interior. On stripping the door panels and dash pad off, it looks like the orig. interior paint is several shades lighter then the Nightmist. Anyone out there know what the orig. interior color might have been?

Thanks much,

Dick
 

2+2GT

10 Year Member
Apr 25, 2009
Southeastern Pennsylvania
The interior paint was not Nightmist Blue. Ford did not use exterior colors on the interior. Foreign cars do that. The 1966 blue interior was a two-tone affair, with both dark and light blue. The painted items (dash, steering column, doors, quarter trim) as well as the kick panels and steering wheel were light metallic blue, while the dash pad, carpet, seat belts, and seat centers were dark blue.

1966_00141_06.jpg
 

WadeMc

New Member
May 14, 2023
I am currently restoring a 66 Mustang coupe. The drivers side door had been replaced at some point with a 65 door. Still has that data plate. The only thing I know for sure is that the original color was blue. What is the correct interior colors for this? Unfortunately in Fords great wisdom they destroyed all information for the 65 through 66 data plate info. :cautious:
 
