1966 Mustang paint colors

Hi all, Got a question on interior and exterior paint colors. I have a 1966 Mustang convertible. Stright body with only one minor bump on the lower left fender at the bumper line. I'm planning on going back to the orig. Nightmist exterior paint, white top and blue interior. On stripping the door panels and dash pad off, it looks like the orig. interior paint is several shades lighter then the Nightmist. Anyone out there know what the orig. interior color might have been?



Thanks much,



Dick