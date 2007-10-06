1968 DOHC 4.6 Coupe Project

rusty428cj

rusty428cj

10 Year Member
Sep 29, 2007
943
256
104
Port Richey Fl
#1
I took this in trade toward some labor on a 68 Shelby we painted. It had a 302 with a C4. I started out wanting to build it with the Trans Am Racing look. I had to replace the floor pans, torque boxes, trunk floors and a few other patches. I flared the fenders and quarters a little and bonded in the Shelby end caps. I went with the Rod & Custom Mustang II front suspension and have decided to run a 4.6 engine and trans out of a Mark VIII. This will be a long term project since it is my car and I have a lot of customer cars that come first. I will update as progress continues.

01-2.webp


04-4.webp


25-2.webp


30-1.webp


32-3.webp
 

Attachments

  • 01-2.webp
    01-2.webp
    28.9 KB · Views: 663
  • 04-4.webp
    04-4.webp
    26.7 KB · Views: 386
  • 32-3.webp
    32-3.webp
    36.3 KB · Views: 461
  • 30-1.webp
    30-1.webp
    22.7 KB · Views: 370
  • 25-2.webp
    25-2.webp
    24.4 KB · Views: 369

  • Sponsors (?)


#7
Here are a couple of pictures showing how I flared the fenders and quarters. I cut the fenders leaving them attached at the bottom and than added about 1 1/2 to the flare.

16.webp


18-2.webp



The rears were a lot harder because you have the inner rear wheel well to flare also.

19.webp


21-3.webp
 

Attachments

  • 16.webp
    16.webp
    42.3 KB · Views: 500
  • 18-2.webp
    18-2.webp
    10.6 KB · Views: 377
  • 19.webp
    19.webp
    35.8 KB · Views: 445
  • 21-3.webp
    21-3.webp
    36.8 KB · Views: 421
#8
I thought I would update you on my progress. Rod & Custom Motorsports front and rear suspension.


87-1.webp



The engine compartment is ready for paint.

105.webp



107.webp



Mock up of rear suspension


59-1.webp



Bottom of body epoxy primed and than sprayed with SPI bedliner


123.webp



126-2.webp
 
#19
I just finished installing the Rod & Custom coil over rear suspension in my Coupe. The rear center section is not installed yet. This is the first time I have installed everything on the car with a 9" rear end.


162-1.webp



164.webp



166-1.webp



169.webp
 

Attachments

  • 164.webp
    164.webp
    50.2 KB · Views: 380
  • 162-1.webp
    162-1.webp
    60.4 KB · Views: 400
  • 169.webp
    169.webp
    30.4 KB · Views: 380
  • 166-1.webp
    166-1.webp
    79.3 KB · Views: 388
#20
looking good Rusty!!!!!! i really love those flares, subtle but so bad-ass!!!!!!!


how do you like the R&C rear suspension? I've never liked the way they attach the upper links to the car, looks like would flex way too much with only the 2 or 3 bolst from center section holding everything together. i would much rather see the upper links attached to brackets welded on the diff housing. that's why i'll be using the TCP G-Bar on my Cougar, plus TCP is the only one offering a rear system for the Cougar anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

welder4956
Progress Thread Cobra II Resurrection
Replies
16
Views
416
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
welder4956
welder4956
R
1965 mustang body work, Complete Floor Pan Assembly install questions
Replies
11
Views
6K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
GOvert
G
Threepointtwo
64 1/2 Coupe Project
Replies
64
Views
7K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
127
Views
18K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Cool Beans
Progress Thread Lets Frankenstein a 1998 Cobra into a 1968 Coupe!
Replies
37
Views
5K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
NotSoNic
N
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu