1969 MACH 1 into a BOSS 429

R

RJS1969

New Member
Feb 14, 2024
1
0
1
Long Island NY
#1
Afternoon ALL, NEW to site, I own a 69 Mach 1 S Code with a Non Original 428 in it, Auto Trans. I’m having the engine rebuilt next month but an opportunity has come up to put a Brand New BOSS 429 into it. Is this process as Difficult and Ugly as I’ve been reading? I just spent a lot of money having a front suspension done and I’m not gonna rip that all out and if that’s what is required I’ll just build up the 428 that I have. Any thoughts would be appreciated. Thank you.
 

