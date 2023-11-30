clayton seiders
Hey fellas just seeing what your thoughts are on what my car might be worth. It's a very clean 1970 mustang couoe, body is all original besides a fiberglass 2 inch cowl induction hood. Deep red pearl paint job done 9 years ago and looks great. 100 percent rust free. Floor boards and frame all original with no rust. Interior is in good shape, all original as well. Engine is a built 347 stroker, rebuilt but original c4 trans, 3200 stall, has a 9 inch rear with 355 gears. Magnum 500 rims. Exhaust is long tube hooker headers, duel glass packs. Still have original hood, e haust manifolds, 302 engine and 8 inch rear in storage. Thanks everyone!