1971 Mach 1 429 steering box frame

Sep 14, 2023
good day everyone, I am a brand new member to your forum. I am trying to get my husbands 1971 Mach 1 on the road. The metal section which the Steering box was bolted to has rusted. My classic car mechanic has cut out a kleenex box size piece of metal and he is trying to source the piece through his contacts in North America. So far, no luck. If anyone knows of a used Mustang parts depot that has old 1971 Mustang parts or a remanufactured store that would carry sections of old 1971 frames, I would appreciate any leads you could provide. thank you for your help
 

