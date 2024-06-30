1973 Mach 1 missing engine and transmission, help!

M

MI6Agent007

Member
Apr 3, 2024
7
1
13
Ontario
#1
Hi ya’ll,

My uncle original owner of a 1973 Mach 1; gave me his Mach 1; unfortunately, squatters stole the factory 351 Cleveland engine and factory transmission, so now I don’t know what to do. Initially I wanted to keep it all original since it was all original, but now I’m at a loss since motor and trans are gone. What can I do for replacement motor and transmission? I doubt I can find another 351 Cleveland and factory trans, what would be the tactical approach to solve this issue? Cost wise, what am I looking at? Any help is greatly appreciated.

Thanks,
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
changing a 1967 3-speed to a 4-speed
Replies
9
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
M
New member to Stang.Net
Replies
8
Views
765
The Welcome Wagon
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
R
1969 MACH 1 into a BOSS 429
Replies
27
Views
3K
The Welcome Wagon
RJS1969
R
7
1970 Mach 1 Fuel Gauge Issues
Replies
4
Views
275
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
78 Mach1
351 Cleveland swapped MII
Replies
286
Views
24K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu