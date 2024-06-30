1973 Mach 1 missing engine and transmission, help!

MI6Agent007
Member
-
Apr 3, 2024
-
- 7
-
- 1
-
- 13
Hi ya’ll,
My uncle original owner of a 1973 Mach 1; gave me his Mach 1; unfortunately, squatters stole the factory 351 Cleveland engine and factory transmission, so now I don’t know what to do. Initially I wanted to keep it all original since it was all original, but now I’m at a loss since motor and trans are gone. What can I do for replacement motor and transmission? I doubt I can find another 351 Cleveland and factory trans, what would be the tactical approach to solve this issue? Cost wise, what am I looking at? Any help is greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
