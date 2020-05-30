Suspension 1974 Pintero (Custom Mini-Ranchero) - 5 Lug Axel

N

NealSauzek

Member
May 29, 2020
1
3
13
San Diego, CA
#1
I'm restoring a custom "mini Ranchero" that my grandfather made in 1981. I'm trying to determine if a 5 lug nut Bobcat/Mustang II axel will fit a 74 Pinto. Assistance is greatly appreciated.

Pintero.webp
IMG_2669.webp
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: Olivethefet, 2Blue2 and LILCBRA

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Hate to disappoint you, but all Pintos, Mustang IIs, and Bobcats left the factory with four-lug axles.

To upgrade to five lugs, you can have your axle-shafts redrilled by a machine shop and run early Ranger drums, or swap the whole assembly for a pre-1981 Granada or Versailles, but good luck finding those. Moser and others will make 5-lug axles to fit your existing housing (assuming you have an 8"). You could also buy an Explorer 8.8 rear, a second shaft from another Explorer rear's shorter side, and narrow it and transfer the Pinto spring perches.

The front is easy, Speedway Motors has bolt-on kits.

I dig the Pintochero though, it's cool.

@CarMichael Angelo needs to see that.
 
#6
That is super fun, so fun for hauling beans! PINTO BEANs! ( sorry couldn't help it)

what engine / trans mission in it? (v6 air cleaner in bed?)
Maybe it needs smaller bumpers and a Mutt2 hoodscoop, love the headlight extensions

We want more pics / info please,

Oh and welcome aboard
 
#7
Love the Mini Pint-Up.

I used the speedway front kit. Then had Moser redrill my rear axles and used late 80's ranger drums. Moser was considerably cheaper and is just a couple hours from me. The local machine shops were not accommodating at all. I called 5 or 6 and they were either not willing to redrill them (insurance reasons) or gave me the impression they were not competent. One agreed to do it off the record with no guarantee but I was not willing to risk it.

The stock lower control arms will rub the speedway rotors when turning. I ground a little bit off the lip near the lower ball joint and it all clears. Other then master cylinder push rod length issues the brakes have worked well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Boydster
SOLD SOLD!!!! 1993 Notchback Roadracer For Sale. She's a beast!
Replies
0
Views
540
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Boydster
Boydster
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
20
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
J
Looking for some help please - 5 Lug Convert
Replies
4
Views
674
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
C
Question on custom rear end width on a '68
Replies
0
Views
913
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
CCMC
C
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu