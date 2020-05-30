Hate to disappoint you, but all Pintos, Mustang IIs, and Bobcats left the factory with four-lug axles.
To upgrade to five lugs, you can have your axle-shafts redrilled by a machine shop and run early Ranger drums, or swap the whole assembly for a pre-1981 Granada or Versailles, but good luck finding those. Moser and others will make 5-lug axles to fit your existing housing (assuming you have an 8"). You could also buy an Explorer 8.8 rear, a second shaft from another Explorer rear's shorter side, and narrow it and transfer the Pinto spring perches.
The front is easy, Speedway Motors has bolt-on kits.
I used the speedway front kit. Then had Moser redrill my rear axles and used late 80's ranger drums. Moser was considerably cheaper and is just a couple hours from me. The local machine shops were not accommodating at all. I called 5 or 6 and they were either not willing to redrill them (insurance reasons) or gave me the impression they were not competent. One agreed to do it off the record with no guarantee but I was not willing to risk it.
The stock lower control arms will rub the speedway rotors when turning. I ground a little bit off the lip near the lower ball joint and it all clears. Other then master cylinder push rod length issues the brakes have worked well.
