What's it Worth? 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra

Nov 5, 2024
So it has been a long time coming and I think it is time to part with this car but I have no idea what to ask for it. Would $7000 be unreasonable?
1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Tangerine Chamois interior
1998 Ford Explorer engine with TFS Stage 1 cam Edelbrock RPM Performer intake Holley 770 Street Avenger Carb
Headers Catted x-pipe Contour fans controlled by BMW dual temp sensor 3G alt conversion
Removed AC and Cruise control
AJE K-member and a arms MM Strut tower bar Eibach suspension BBK subframe connectors
C4 transmission with modified valve body allowing for manual shifting while still allowing automatic function
4 lug Pony rims 225/55 R16
Upgraded front brakes to 87+ mustang larger rotor and Lincoln calipers
Converted to hydroboost setup (Not in pictures as currently rebuilding due to leak)
Stock 7.5 rear end with 3.73 gears with Traclok from Ranger
I think might have to come down a little on price I think its an interesting looking mustang but since its not mint, may be asking too much.
I tend to think "classic cars" are worth more if they are all original.

However tasteful the mods are, you may be able to get what you are asking, id post a "make offer" ad and see what hits you get
 
Thanks for the response. Thought I was shooting a little high. Don't feel like this era Mustang is ever going to reach "classic car" status, but maybe because I do not want to be thought of as "classic". Agree that all original certainly appeals to a certain crowd and usually they are the ones who will spend the money.
 
Still trying to get rid of this but would like some more opinions. I have not had any serious inquiries or offers. There is a local yard sale going on at the end of the month and hoping to get more exposure, as my Craigslist ads have netted little success. Problem now is the tires look like they need to be replaced and I found a crack in the driver's side window frame, looking at having it welded. Not sure if someone tried to get in it recently as it has been park on the street and one day I noticed the door looked like it had not been closed all the way. When I checked it the strike plate was loose and had moved out, so I just wrote it off as not tightening it enough when I recently replaced the bushing but now starting to wonder. I am looking at $5000 OBO now but wondering if I should replace the tires or just use it as negotiating. Almost thinking I could get more parting it out but not sure if I want the hassle. Thoughts?
 

