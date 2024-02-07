1988 fox Gt

J

Jonnyboydolan

New Member
Feb 6, 2024
5
0
1
Lewiston idaho
#1
I recently inherited a 1988 foxbody Gt and still relatively new to the scene. I snapped the rear passenger axle and bent the housing end so last weekend I took the axle tubes and all suspension components in the rear out for replacements. Well after sending the car into a curb the rear hatch is misaligned about 2 inches to the right and the passenger door droops about an inch lower and have to really lift up on it now to get it latched. Looking for any tips and input on what to look for under the car or possibilities of broken or bent parts. Thanks in advance
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
A7F9A86C-2AA4-454D-883D-ABED3E74DD0A.jpeg
8CE10870-37C4-4C62-A8D7-4AFE0FFA6307.jpeg
E499D964-48B5-441F-AF16-9FD2867A6290.jpeg
 
#5
That was all from the hit to the axle housing?
Was the hatch not latched when this happened?
Did the door close good before and it popped open when you hit?
I ask these questions because my first thought was 'you curb this thing or tag a wall? '
 
#6
the latch for the hatch was already broke but the hatch sat and was heavy enough to sit correctly where it needed, the door latched hood and opened up when I hit. This was definitely from a curb, I hit with my front tire first (hard enough to gouge a good chunk of wheel and tire out) and it whipped the ass end into it so the force applied to the ass end I’m sure was worse. Just trying to see all possibilities of what could be wrong before having a shop check out the unibody.
 
#7
Well, the shop is gonna (or I think they should) pull the door and hatch to see if the hinge area is damaged, I'd be checking the rear axle control arms mounting points. Bolt holes where the control arms are mounted are not torn up. You may not be able to tell if the mounting box's for the control arms are tweeked until the replacement parts are fitted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mattcrp1
M
cknapp89fox5.0
Progress Thread 89 GT Resto Project
Replies
17
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
A
Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92_DynoFox
92_DynoFox
MadSquirrelTech
Fox Build ideas for the 'Hudson Heap' (87 GT)
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MadSquirrelTech
MadSquirrelTech
AeroCoupe
Should I Get a New Clutch Fork and Pivot Ball Stud?
Replies
13
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu