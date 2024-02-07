1988 fox Gt

Jonnyboydolan
I recently inherited a 1988 foxbody Gt and still relatively new to the scene. I snapped the rear passenger axle and bent the housing end so last weekend I took the axle tubes and all suspension components in the rear out for replacements. Well after sending the car into a curb the rear hatch is misaligned about 2 inches to the right and the passenger door droops about an inch lower and have to really lift up on it now to get it latched. Looking for any tips and input on what to look for under the car or possibilities of broken or bent parts. Thanks in advance