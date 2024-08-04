Progress Thread 1989 GT Procharged

Hello all, I'm lookin to get into a fox body for a fun daily driver/weekend warrior. I am looking at a 1989 GT with a D1SC Procharger on it. Not a alot is know about the build of the car other than it was built in 2007 and the little bit of info the seller can remember when he bought it. It has a 306 with eldelbrock heads and intake, it runs well but gets crap milage which he told me was due to it needing a booster pump. The paint is good from far but far from good. I went and drove it and it rips. So the question that I have is what is it worth? He is asking 11k and between the A/C needing fixed (its all there) and maybe putting a new fuel management system on it, I plan on spending a couple thousand right off the get go. Thanks in advance for any help I get.
 

1000012501.webp
 

Hard to tell really, its based on how well the POs mechanical ability is ( or whomever did thw work). These will fetch a lot for the right person....if I want something enough, ill overpay a little...
If you want my opinion, you already know it needs some things so you have some leveraging room to barter. Asking 11? Go 8500 see what happens. Those tailights are hideous though
 
Thanks for the input. I ended up buying it and yes the rear lights are terrible and I'm changing them out first thing. Now the fun begins.
 
