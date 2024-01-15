For Sale 1989 Mustang GT For Sale

I have an '89 GT Hatchback that I'm thinking about selling. My dad and I got it back in I think 2003 as a car to work on together, and so it has a lot of performance parts. The engine threw a rod a few years ago and it's been sitting ever since, and my dad passed away last year and I just inherited his '79 Corvette, so I have too many cars around here, and the Corvette means more to me than this Mustang, so that's what needs to go.

Here's a list of what it has, which I'm sure won't include everything:

- DSS Short block (that threw the rod :/ )
- Trick Flow intake
- K&N cold air intake
- Power heads
- Ford Performance E 303 cam
- Rebuilt Trimmick 5-speed Trans
- Triax shifter
- rebuilt rear end with 3:73 gears
- Original turbine rims
- 5 Spoke '90+ 5 some rims with eagle GT tires
- Mac shorty headers with Mac exhaust
- A lot of suspension upgrades

I've asked around to try to get an idea what it's worth with a blown engine, and the general consensus is about $10,000, so that's what I'd like to see for it. I'm located in San Diego, and if you have any questions just feel free to ask.

Thanks!
 

