1989 rebuild tune?

Duramax6
Member
-
- Oct 11, 2023
-
- 13
-
- 6
-
- 13
Bought a 89 foxbody back in October. Car needed paint, interior had been 85% done and it ran good. Had a header leak. I put coilovers all the way around, painted it and put some different wheel and tires on it. Had a coolant leak so I dropped it off to my mechanic and ended up finding several small issues that needed to be addressed so I ended up pulling the motor to address and decided to rebuilt the top end. Bottom end had low miles and looked good. It’s all being wrapped up. Haven’t fired it up yet. Went with AFR 185’s, TFS stage 1 cam, holly statesman upper/lower 24lb injectors and mass. Has long tube BBK headers and exhaust. Car has a bama performance 3 position tune chip. Guess my questions is, anyone with something comfortable done had to have a dyno tune? I’ve been reading on other pages where it’s not a necessity but, can be to get all the potential HP out of it. Dyno places around me (south MS) are scarce. Been kinda off curious of what kind of wheel HP it will make. 275/300ish?