1989 rebuild tune?

D

Duramax6

Member
Oct 11, 2023
13
6
13
Gulfport ms
#1
Bought a 89 foxbody back in October. Car needed paint, interior had been 85% done and it ran good. Had a header leak. I put coilovers all the way around, painted it and put some different wheel and tires on it. Had a coolant leak so I dropped it off to my mechanic and ended up finding several small issues that needed to be addressed so I ended up pulling the motor to address and decided to rebuilt the top end. Bottom end had low miles and looked good. It’s all being wrapped up. Haven’t fired it up yet. Went with AFR 185’s, TFS stage 1 cam, holly statesman upper/lower 24lb injectors and mass. Has long tube BBK headers and exhaust. Car has a bama performance 3 position tune chip. Guess my questions is, anyone with something comfortable done had to have a dyno tune? I’ve been reading on other pages where it’s not a necessity but, can be to get all the potential HP out of it. Dyno places around me (south MS) are scarce. Been kinda off curious of what kind of wheel HP it will make. 275/300ish?
 

Attachments

  • 71883533305__831DD4FE-8759-416B-945E-A20E471DD4DE.jpeg
    71883533305__831DD4FE-8759-416B-945E-A20E471DD4DE.jpeg
    1.3 MB · Views: 1
  • image000002.jpeg
    image000002.jpeg
    233.1 KB · Views: 0
  • image000003.jpeg
    image000003.jpeg
    344 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4181.png
    IMG_4181.png
    1.5 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0152.jpeg
    IMG_0152.jpeg
    575 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0151.jpeg
    IMG_0151.jpeg
    607.5 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
1987 LX, looking to go Holley EFi!
Replies
13
Views
722
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Decipha
Decipha
1
New from SoDak
Replies
1
Views
438
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
A
Help with engine issues/emissions
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
calimustang
Engine 1989 SSP Timing issues?
Replies
9
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
N
help, o2 and cat monitors wont ready for emissions test, 2013 mustang gt
Replies
5
Views
898
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
nmontalbano
N
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu