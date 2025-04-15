Andresquintana.mma
Hey everyone just got my car tuned last week and got my dyno sheet back and had 329 hp and 336 TQ. I posted it on a facebook group for fox bodies and everyone was saying that was low for what I had done to the engine. Everyone was saying I should make at least 400 to the wheels. Is my car underperforming? If so what can I do to get my numbers up?
1993 Ford Mustang GT 347 stroker w forged internals, Comp cams custom ground cam, tfs 205 heads, Holley Systemax intake II, 30 lb injectors, Anderson 3.5 power pipe, 70 or 75 mm throttle body, bbk long tube headers, bbk x pipe, flowmaster 40 series mufflers. Thanks in advance everyone figured Id ask the experts here.
