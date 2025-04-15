Fox 329 HP low for a stroker?

Hey everyone just got my car tuned last week and got my dyno sheet back and had 329 hp and 336 TQ. I posted it on a facebook group for fox bodies and everyone was saying that was low for what I had done to the engine. Everyone was saying I should make at least 400 to the wheels. Is my car underperforming? If so what can I do to get my numbers up?
1993 Ford Mustang GT 347 stroker w forged internals, Comp cams custom ground cam, tfs 205 heads, Holley Systemax intake II, 30 lb injectors, Anderson 3.5 power pipe, 70 or 75 mm throttle body, bbk long tube headers, bbk x pipe, flowmaster 40 series mufflers. Thanks in advance everyone figured Id ask the experts here.
Nice build. I have a NA 347 stroker making 325 rwhp and 395 ft lbs. I have a Trick Flow Street Heat upper and lower, Edelbrock Performer RPM heads, 42lb injectors, custom grind cam (not sure the specs), Anderson Powerpipe and an Accufab 75mm TB. When I got my car tuned it was just to make it safe to drive and daily, we didn't squeeze out all the power but my tuner (Scott Beers formally with DiabloSport) said there was a lot more to go but I didn't have the cash at the time. I still have the custome tune chip in my A9L. I get comments all the time how low on power mine is but they love the torque.
 
