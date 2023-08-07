calimustang
New Member
-
- Jun 8, 2007
-
- 7
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello,
been a long time since I used this site. I replaced the water pump due to rust and leaking failed water pump as she had an failed fuel pump so I couldn't work on her for a while due to getting rear ended and got injured in the process.
I replaced the fuel pump and she fired up. rough idle until warms up. I checked the timing, it was jumping around. I had it set at 14-15 degree like I always have (my fox guru friend restored her in 2009-2010 from the demise passed away on Sept 2020 suddenly) so that was a huge slap on my face and pushed me to work on her by myself.
so there's that.
been a long time since I used this site. I replaced the water pump due to rust and leaking failed water pump as she had an failed fuel pump so I couldn't work on her for a while due to getting rear ended and got injured in the process.
I replaced the fuel pump and she fired up. rough idle until warms up. I checked the timing, it was jumping around. I had it set at 14-15 degree like I always have (my fox guru friend restored her in 2009-2010 from the demise passed away on Sept 2020 suddenly) so that was a huge slap on my face and pushed me to work on her by myself.
so there's that.