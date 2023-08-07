Engine 1989 SSP Timing issues?

Hello,

been a long time since I used this site. I replaced the water pump due to rust and leaking failed water pump as she had an failed fuel pump so I couldn't work on her for a while due to getting rear ended and got injured in the process.

I replaced the fuel pump and she fired up. rough idle until warms up. I checked the timing, it was jumping around. I had it set at 14-15 degree like I always have (my fox guru friend restored her in 2009-2010 from the demise passed away on Sept 2020 suddenly) so that was a huge slap on my face and pushed me to work on her by myself.

so there's that.



 

Hello again,

I attached the engine bay to give you an idea of the mods. I will update my signature (very old info)

She has:

Electric fan

BBK 70mm throttle body attached to March Ram Air (never had an issue with them)

Pro-M mass air sensor (will check the specs soon)

Underdrive pullies

wiring may annoy you, the thick gray wiring are the old police strobes, disconnected at the moment.

been considering of going back to mechanical fan (OEM) as Electric fans are nice but wiring was done by fox guru friend (may he RIP) the fan and wiring needs to go.

will replace the battery cables but need to solve the surging/rough idle first.

my SSP motor.jpg
 
