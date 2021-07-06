Hey all, I am making this post to hopefully gain some insight and spread some knowledge about the clocksprings for the 1990-1993 Mustangs. I posted this same thing to reddit, but not sure if this will gain more traction here.I have a 1993 LX, and my clockspring gave out a few years ago or so and I haven't made time to sit down and fix it. I have done some reading saying the parts are near impossible to find and that each year model from 1990 to 1993 had a different clockspring. I decided to do a bit more digging. I have found some interesting stuff, including someone being able to retrofit the clockspring from a 1994 Mustang into a 1992. As well, I have read one guy used a Dorman 525-201 Clockspring in a 92 GT, though he did not document this process.Everything always just yields "buy a used one" or "ditch your airbag steering wheel." I personally am not after airbag functionality, though some might be. I just want the factory horn and cruise control to work again. As well, buying an ebay special clockspring seems a bit sketchy to me. If I'm buying a clockspring off a 1993 Mustang, who is to say it won't crap out like mine already has within a year?If anyone here has any RELEVANT information, writeups, or documentation about retrofitting different clocksprings to foxbodies, or REPAIRING a clockspring, that would be greatly appreciated. I currently have a document written up with the information I have gathered so far in a google doc, which I will link here. I am very curious how foxbody clocksprings ACTUALLY vary between the years, and if swapping connectors would be all it takes to convert a 90 clockspring to a 93 one. As well, if anyone knows the differences between the 1994 clockspring and the 95-98 ones, we could determine if it would be possible to use one of these on a Foxbody.Above is the document. If anyone has relevant information and would like to be included in the doc for others to view, that would be awesome. Or if I have some incorrect information in the document, like maybe a wrong part number, let me know and I can fix that! Again, I am not looking to hear about swapping steering wheels, or how bad gen 1 airbags are. I already know this information, I am strictly looking for people who may have had experience repairing OE Clocksprings, retrofitting SN95 clocksprings, or modifying aftermarket clocksprings to fit and work. Thanks.