LOCATION: Southern Calif
Miles: 93914
Asking, $12,000…Selling my 1991 Ford Mustang LX. A lot of work has been done. Runs good n engine is still stock. Does need a new top though.
The 5.0 has good power. New Flowmasters installed which are not overly loud. This car can be daily driven or upgraded as you please.
I can provide more pics.
Low ballers will be ignored. No rush to sell. Try to restore a Fox, do the math.
As a 30 year old car it does need some work but not a lot. Over 20k spent on it. I do have the receipts from LMR, CJPony, American Muscle.
1. 5 lug upgrade w/94 Cobra calibers
2. Eibach Suspension w/ Oranges struts n shocks
3. Car is plastic dipped. Can be removed with primer at the bottom.
4. No rust at all.
5. All new interior with new radio n speakers.
ALOT MOORE NEW PARTS REPLACED
I do have extra parts for the car. Will give with car if price is right.
Miles: 93914
Asking, $12,000…Selling my 1991 Ford Mustang LX. A lot of work has been done. Runs good n engine is still stock. Does need a new top though.
The 5.0 has good power. New Flowmasters installed which are not overly loud. This car can be daily driven or upgraded as you please.
I can provide more pics.
Low ballers will be ignored. No rush to sell. Try to restore a Fox, do the math.
As a 30 year old car it does need some work but not a lot. Over 20k spent on it. I do have the receipts from LMR, CJPony, American Muscle.
1. 5 lug upgrade w/94 Cobra calibers
2. Eibach Suspension w/ Oranges struts n shocks
3. Car is plastic dipped. Can be removed with primer at the bottom.
4. No rust at all.
5. All new interior with new radio n speakers.
ALOT MOORE NEW PARTS REPLACED
I do have extra parts for the car. Will give with car if price is right.
Attachments
-
41050CED-D3CF-4C78-A972-D368A9FA3BA8.jpeg91.6 KB · Views: 1
-
15487ABE-C360-484F-B214-8D15B29497BB.jpeg190.7 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_2625.jpeg611.7 KB · Views: 1
-
96B450D3-4BBB-4870-8D98-A3257CAEB1CD.jpeg247.6 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1642.jpeg458.7 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1641.jpeg453.2 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1640.jpeg514.3 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1610.jpeg491 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1638.jpeg571 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1639.jpeg551.7 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_1608.jpeg740 KB · Views: 1