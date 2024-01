LOCATION: Southern CalifMiles: 93914Asking, $12,000…Selling my 1991 Ford Mustang LX. A lot of work has been done. Runs good n engine is still stock. Does need a new top though.The 5.0 has good power. New Flowmasters installed which are not overly loud. This car can be daily driven or upgraded as you please.I can provide more pics.Low ballers will be ignored. No rush to sell. Try to restore a Fox, do the math.As a 30 year old car it does need some work but not a lot. Over 20k spent on it. I do have the receipts from LMR, CJPony, American Muscle.1. 5 lug upgrade w/94 Cobra calibers2. Eibach Suspension w/ Oranges struts n shocks3. Car is plastic dipped. Can be removed with primer at the bottom.4. No rust at all.5. All new interior with new radio n speakers.ALOT MOORE NEW PARTS REPLACEDI do have extra parts for the car. Will give with car if price is right.