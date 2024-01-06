For Sale 1991 Ford Mustang

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
230
50
38
Temecula
#1
LOCATION: Southern Calif
Miles: 93914

Asking, $12,000…Selling my 1991 Ford Mustang LX. A lot of work has been done. Runs good n engine is still stock. Does need a new top though.


The 5.0 has good power. New Flowmasters installed which are not overly loud. This car can be daily driven or upgraded as you please.

I can provide more pics.

Low ballers will be ignored. No rush to sell. Try to restore a Fox, do the math.

As a 30 year old car it does need some work but not a lot. Over 20k spent on it. I do have the receipts from LMR, CJPony, American Muscle.

1. 5 lug upgrade w/94 Cobra calibers
2. Eibach Suspension w/ Oranges struts n shocks
3. Car is plastic dipped. Can be removed with primer at the bottom.
4. No rust at all.
5. All new interior with new radio n speakers.

ALOT MOORE NEW PARTS REPLACED


I do have extra parts for the car. Will give with car if price is right.
 

Attachments

  • 41050CED-D3CF-4C78-A972-D368A9FA3BA8.jpeg
    41050CED-D3CF-4C78-A972-D368A9FA3BA8.jpeg
    91.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 15487ABE-C360-484F-B214-8D15B29497BB.jpeg
    15487ABE-C360-484F-B214-8D15B29497BB.jpeg
    190.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_2625.jpeg
    IMG_2625.jpeg
    611.7 KB · Views: 1
  • 96B450D3-4BBB-4870-8D98-A3257CAEB1CD.jpeg
    96B450D3-4BBB-4870-8D98-A3257CAEB1CD.jpeg
    247.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1642.jpeg
    IMG_1642.jpeg
    458.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1641.jpeg
    IMG_1641.jpeg
    453.2 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1640.jpeg
    IMG_1640.jpeg
    514.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1610.jpeg
    IMG_1610.jpeg
    491 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1638.jpeg
    IMG_1638.jpeg
    571 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1639.jpeg
    IMG_1639.jpeg
    551.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1608.jpeg
    IMG_1608.jpeg
    740 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
For Sale 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale
Replies
0
Views
755
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ejregenfuss
E
B
Help price this Fox
Replies
0
Views
309
What is it Worth?!?!?
Blueinfan
B
50Dreamer
For Sale 2004 Mustang GT w/ Vortech Ti Trim
Replies
0
Views
350
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
50Dreamer
50Dreamer
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX - Sputtering
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blueinfan
B
F
Question About Selling my '89 GT
Replies
11
Views
992
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu