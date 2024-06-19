1991 Fox convertible shakes

Hi All,
I have an issue with my 1991 Fox Convertible. It started shaking on a roadtrip to a meet. My friend noticed that the passenger side motor mount was broken. So I replaced that today n checked the driver side n all tightened to specs. Took it for a spin n still shakes like crazy. The engine is stock. Am I missing something? It never shakes like a Harley Davison motorcycle before. Forgot to mention that it shackles leaving a complete stop n when it shifts to second. Seems like something is easier loose or broken.
 

Noobz347 said:
I sounds like your hub and
Noobz347 said:
I sounds like your hub and bearings are bad.

Jack the car up, grab hold of the tire top and bottom and try to "wiggle" it. If there's movement then pull it all apart and change the hub.
bearings are bad.

Jack the car up, grab hold of the tire top and bottom and try to "wiggle" it. If there's movement then pull it all apart and change the hub.
WOW! Everything on car is new. O well. I will have to check tomorrow. Thank you! I appreciate the help. The light is done! Thank you on that too!
 
Blueinfan said:
WOW! Everything on car is new. O well. I will have to check tomorrow. Thank you! I appreciate the help. The light is done! Thank you on that too!
It may have been torqued incorrectly if it's all new. Worth checking.... I don't recall off the top of my head, what the torque vales are but there's a seating torque and operating torque.
 
