1991 Fox convertible shakes

Hi All,
I have an issue with my 1991 Fox Convertible. It started shaking on a roadtrip to a meet. My friend noticed that the passenger side motor mount was broken. So I replaced that today n checked the driver side n all tightened to specs. Took it for a spin n still shakes like crazy. The engine is stock. Am I missing something? It never shakes like a Harley Davison motorcycle before. Forgot to mention that it shackles leaving a complete stop n when it shifts to second. Seems like something is easier loose or broken.
I have an issue with my 1991 Fox Convertible. It started shaking on a roadtrip to a meet. My friend noticed that the passenger side motor mount was broken. So I replaced that today n checked the driver side n all tightened to specs. Took it for a spin n still shakes like crazy. The engine is stock. Am I missing something? It never shakes like a Harley Davison motorcycle before. Forgot to mention that it shackles leaving a complete stop n when it shifts to second. Seems like something is easier loose or broken.