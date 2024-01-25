95' Cobra Intermittent Airbag Code 34

So this issue has stuck around for a while and I finally am getting around to it. My 95 Cobra has an airbag code 34, but it only has it for the first start of the day. If I drive the car to work, in the morning it will have the code, but for the second start of the day, the code is not present. Code 34 means Low resistance in driver air bag circuit, so I am thinking that the possible suspects are the airbag itself, the module, or the clock spring. Cruise and Horn still works perfectly fine. Any ideas what would cause this issue and let it be so predictably intermittent?