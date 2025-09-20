1993 airbag module noise

The clock spring has been bad in our stock 1993 5.0 for decades, recently I noticed a odd constant cracking sound almost like radio static with the key out the ignition and it seems to be coming from the airbag module, I disconnected the battery and it goes away but comes right back when the battery is connected. Any suggestions on addressing this? I could understand if the key was in run…I’d like to just disable the system if possible. It does occasionally beep at startup. I certainly don’t want the airbag to deploy out the blue! I appreciate any advice