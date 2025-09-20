1993 airbag module noise

C

Charlie1

New Member
Jul 16, 2014
7
0
1
#1
The clock spring has been bad in our stock 1993 5.0 for decades, recently I noticed a odd constant cracking sound almost like radio static with the key out the ignition and it seems to be coming from the airbag module, I disconnected the battery and it goes away but comes right back when the battery is connected. Any suggestions on addressing this? I could understand if the key was in run…I’d like to just disable the system if possible. It does occasionally beep at startup. I certainly don’t want the airbag to deploy out the blue! I appreciate any advice
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
  • Locked
Fox Wifes 1993 LX 5.0 dies after replacing ignition parts
Replies
9
Views
125
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
Question on Chime Module and Airbag controller?
Replies
2
Views
509
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
stevedjarrell
S
W
1993 LX 5.0 dies after ignition parts replacement
Replies
90
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Praetorious
P
gaslog4
Digital Tuning Airbag Beeping after Holley Dash Install
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
J
Progress Thread Family member 1989 GT- Backstory and updates
Replies
14
Views
473
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JRC99
J
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu