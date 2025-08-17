Resolved 1993 LX 5.0 dies after ignition parts replacement

Hello everyone, I'm having trouble figuring out why my wifes 1993 LX 5.0 dies while idling after replacing some ignition parts. The parts I have replaced are the MAF, TFI module and ignition coil. EGR was replaced last year. Car starts and runs great but after idling for a bit it surges for a couple of seconds then goes back to idling normal then about 5-10 seconds later it just dies as if someone turned the ignition key off. It will instantly restart and idle with no issue for a few minutes and do the exact same thing. I did notice that there is a loud buzzing noise coming from the EGR area while it's idling. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

