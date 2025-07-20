FordFanatic1894
Jul 20, 2025
I recently purchased a 1994 Mustang GT 5.0 convertible with a 5 speed manual. It wouldn’t turn over at first so I added gas. It would then fire a couple times, misfire, backfire, and stall. I pulled plugs and all were completely black. Swapped them with motorcraft copper plugs and checked compression while I was there. Couldn’t reach cylinder 2 and 4 but all others tested good at 120, with cyl 6 testing 130. Changing plugs did not help, so I checked fuel pressure which read 32 at priming. Checked all plugs fired at the distributor with an inline plug tester. Tested at least 2 injectors were getting 12V but dropped to 9V when cranking. Also swapped ignition module which only seemed to make the backfiring worse. I am running out of ideas and expertise. Could use help with a diagnosis.