1994 GT 5.0L crank no start

Hoping the forum gods can help me out here, I've exhausted the internet searching for hints and been through jrichker's crank-no-start troubleshooting guide (revision 26-Jul-2017) a dozen times and still coming up with nothing. Any further insights or hints as to what I might have missed would be greatly appreciated. Detailed testing results included below.



I bought this car not running, and have no idea what the back story is. New parts first, I've replaced the fuel filter, starter, battery, and fuel pressure regulator. The car came with a spare ignition coil, distributor, computer, and TFI module (all tried, no change). Somebody has spent time troubleshooting this before me but to what end I don't know. Everything under the hood appears to be stock, confirmed factory heads and camshaft, engine block date code indicates 1994-95. Somebody did delete the salt and pepper shakers but the wiring is extremely neat and appears well done, but I have not unwound the loom to check it myself.



I have spark, as confirmed by an inline spark tester and by holding a loose plug near the block, nice fat spark. I have approximately 90psi of fuel pressure when the fuel pump primes and it levels off around 40psi after sitting for a few minutes as measured by a fuel pressure gauge. I have pulse to the fuel injectors as confirmed by my fuel injector tester. I have confirmed the camshaft, timing gears, timing chain are all in correct alignment as per countless posts and YouTube videos. I found top dead center watching the valves, top of compression stroke, all timing dots in alignment, dizzy pointing at the distributor cap #1 terminal. Plug wires are in 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 order, plugs 1-4 are front to back on the passenger side and 5-8 on the driver side. Cranking RPMs are 225 as measured by an optical tach on the crankshaft. I have checked engine grounds are all in place, added a few more for good measure, ground tested good at ECU pins 40 and 60. TPS voltage 0.99v. Only code offered by the computer is 1-1-1 systems pass.



Engine cranks fine, sounds good, but zero life. It isn't even trying to catch, even with irresponsible amounts of ether applied and the throttle open.



Anyone have additional thoughts? What have I missed? What should I test again? Thanks!