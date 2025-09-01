Spark Plugs Caused Rough Idle & Driving

I got a check engine light 2 days ago, I was 60 miles overdue for my regular 3,000 mile oil change, so I got my oil changed at a shop thinking it was a low oil pressure issue but the light persisted.



My car just hit 100,000 miles so my mind jumped to spark plugs which were still the factory ones, I replaced those with Autolite iridium plugs along with Motorcraft plug wires making sure to clean the coil pack connection to the plug wire, and took pictures to ensure every wire was connected to the right places, and then verifying with diagrams.



I did a full battery ECU reset and started it up after just plugs, and again after wires, then drove it for like 1 minute around my neighborhood, it was very choppy, backfiring without revving at all, but the engine was not shaking, it was smooth but loud, rumbly, and smelled of fireworks/unburned fuel. The idle will flutter between 750 and 1,000 (it's an automatic V6), idk what's wrong with it