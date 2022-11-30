For Sale 1994/95 engine wiring harness and T4M0 computer

reddy351

reddy351

5 Year Member
Jun 13, 2006
496
5
28
53
Columbus, Ohio
I am using a 1994 Mustang GT engine that I bought for a project. It came with the engine harness and I bought the computer side of the harness because I was going to use it.

I just bought a Painless engine wire harness and A9L computer so I no longer need the 1994 stuff.

It’s in Columbus Ohio but I’d be happy to ship it. It’s completely untested by me because I haven’t installed the engine.

I’d like $300 for all of it.
 

Attachments

  • F674C321-418C-4C1B-B952-09894ED77A2C.jpeg
    F674C321-418C-4C1B-B952-09894ED77A2C.jpeg
    327.5 KB · Views: 22
  • HARNESS.jpg
    HARNESS.jpg
    670.8 KB · Views: 22

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
For Sale Ford Racing Engine Harness
Replies
1
Views
163
Interior Exterior Parts
blakphi
B
reddy351
  • Locked
Engine How far can you go with an A9L (or other) factory computer?
Replies
31
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
AeroCoupe
SOLD Painless 60510 Harness - Ford 1986 - 1995 5.0L Fuel Injection Wiring Harness (Standard Length) with A9L -- SOLD
Replies
1
Views
219
Engine and Power Adder
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
A
Wiring/Ecm question
Replies
7
Views
602
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
D
Fox Harness help
Replies
4
Views
386
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu