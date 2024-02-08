Help with coolant leak

95Cobra302
Founding Member
-
- Apr 9, 2002
-
- 379
-
- 3
-
- 19
95 Cobra 130k plus miles on factory engine that's almost all original. Have had the car for 23 years. Water pump, timing cover, etc that has never been touched.
Brought it home from errands and noticed puddle of coolant under front driver's side. Looks to be leaking just above oil pan, can't tell if it's coming from the water pump since it's recessed in. Not sure if it's timing cover or head gasket. Pulled dipstick and that's looked good. Any ideas from what y'all can see?
Brought it home from errands and noticed puddle of coolant under front driver's side. Looks to be leaking just above oil pan, can't tell if it's coming from the water pump since it's recessed in. Not sure if it's timing cover or head gasket. Pulled dipstick and that's looked good. Any ideas from what y'all can see?