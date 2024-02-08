Help with coolant leak

95 Cobra 130k plus miles on factory engine that's almost all original. Have had the car for 23 years. Water pump, timing cover, etc that has never been touched.

Brought it home from errands and noticed puddle of coolant under front driver's side. Looks to be leaking just above oil pan, can't tell if it's coming from the water pump since it's recessed in. Not sure if it's timing cover or head gasket. Pulled dipstick and that's looked good. Any ideas from what y'all can see?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240208_132139929.jpg
    IMG_20240208_132139929.jpg
    409.8 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20240208_131847692.jpg
    IMG_20240208_131847692.jpg
    300.7 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20240208_131752093.jpg
    IMG_20240208_131752093.jpg
    319.1 KB · Views: 3

That lower rad hose looks suspect. I would clean it up best you can( brake or carb cleaner) then dry it up., Next run her till she gets hot and start your investigation.
You can add dye, or even pressure test the coolant system but start with basic shot first.
 
