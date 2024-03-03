Coolant mixed oil

Creomod

Sep 14, 2018
I have a 92 gt that I’ve had few years. I noticed white smoke and then I looked in oil and I have the milky coolant. I cheacled the dipstick and it’s almost like mud. Where could it be mixing? I remove head a while back . I had a broken spring and wanted to take a look at the piston and swap valve(assumed. It was bent) ever scince it’s done that. How can I tell if its a head gasket? Where should I look? Compression test tells me anything about the mixing ?how can I clean out the engine without having it rebuilt? I’d like to find leak first then clean it out and fix mixing spot.Please someone help I’m about to give up and sell it if I can’t run it
 

Typically it is a head gasket failure.
Could be a cracked head, but not likely.
An Intake Manifold gasket failed at one of the coolant ports at the corners of the intake manifold is possible.
 
