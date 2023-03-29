For Sale 1996-1998 Cobra Rear Bumper - $200 in West Los Angeles, CA! MUST GO!

Chythar

Chythar

Recently finished repairing my rear
15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,366
144
113
West Los Angeles, CA
#1
MOVING! MUST GO!

I am selling a used 96-98 OEM Ford Mustang Cobra rear bumper, in white. The paint has some minor cracks in the surface, along with some nicks & scratches, so it will need to be repainted to be perfect. However, if your paint isn't perfect (like mine isn't), then some touch-up paint and a good polish will make this bumper look new again. None of the nicks or scratches are through the paint to the urethane underneath. The urethane bumper itself is not damaged. The bumper comes with the rear reflectors installed.

Asking $200. These bumpers don't come up for sale often, so don't let this one pass you by. Pickup only, it's expensive to ship bumpers. Located in West Los Angeles, CA 90034.

00y0y_2xha304806vz_0t20lM_1200x900.jpg


00W0W_frZ4CFiSWOgz_0t20lM_1200x900.jpg


00G0G_4TWsWb28Lzjz_0t20lM_1200x900.jpg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chythar
For Sale 94-98 Rear "MUSTANG" Bumper in Black, $20 in West Los Angeles, CA MUST GO!
Replies
0
Views
157
Interior Exterior Parts
Chythar
Chythar
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
Chythar
SOLD 1994-1998 Ford Mustang GT Seats, Front and Rear, Black Fabric
Replies
4
Views
4K
Interior Exterior Parts
Chythar
Chythar
P
Fixing a Mustang 2016 Conv EcoBoost after accident, Salvaging the rear-end, trunk, taillights
Replies
3
Views
3K
2015 - 2023 Specific Tech
pb0000
P
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
23K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu