Recently finished repairing my rear
Aug 26, 2004
MOVING! MUST GO!
I am selling a used 96-98 OEM Ford Mustang Cobra rear bumper, in white. The paint has some minor cracks in the surface, along with some nicks & scratches, so it will need to be repainted to be perfect. However, if your paint isn't perfect (like mine isn't), then some touch-up paint and a good polish will make this bumper look new again. None of the nicks or scratches are through the paint to the urethane underneath. The urethane bumper itself is not damaged. The bumper comes with the rear reflectors installed.
Asking $200. These bumpers don't come up for sale often, so don't let this one pass you by. Pickup only, it's expensive to ship bumpers. Located in West Los Angeles, CA 90034.
