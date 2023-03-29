For Sale 94-98 Rear "MUSTANG" Bumper in Black, $20 in West Los Angeles, CA MUST GO!

Recently finished repairing my rear
I am selling my original rear bumper off of my 1994 Mustang Cobra. I no longer need this rear bumper, so hopefully you need a better one. The paint on this bumper is faded and cracked, though the urethane underneath is not damaged or cracked in any way. A bit of buffing and the paint would look decent, but would need to be sanded and repainted to look perfect. The red inserts in the "MUSTANG" letters are vinyl and can be removed with some adhesive remover and soap.

This bumper comes with all the metal brackets it's supposed to have; many sellers cut them off to make more money. Not this bumper! The side reflectors are still installed as well. You'll need to re-use the nuts that attach the bumper to the car, otherwise it's ready to install.

Pickup only, it's expensive to ship bumpers. Bumper is in West Los Angeles, CA 90034

$R2GA257.jpg


$RES91NL.jpg
 

