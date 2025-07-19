All roads have lead me here, i acquired my 2004 mustang GT manual in competition orange last July and ever since have been chasing this problem. The keep alive memory does not save the fuel maps and has low voltage, upon inspection of the PCM and its harness it has gotten hot enough to melt into the black sound insulation. I am now trying to find out what fuses go in the tiny fuse box next to the intake as its the only thing left that i have not a clue about thanks to a lack of diagrams. During the process of trying to fix this ihave replaced all the fuses i know how to replace, replaced the CCRM, had the PCM checked for damage, and looked into possibly getting a new PCM wiring harness section.you guys are my last hope!