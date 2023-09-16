2.3 t5 transmission

Piranahbite
Jan 21, 2022
152
35
38
GUYS! i have an emergency situation. Im in the assembly phase of repairing the clutch on my 87 2.3 mustang, i had some slipping, and some nocking going on. Found a worn throughout bearing and a semi worn pilot bearing and a glazed and groved clutch. I got a new clutch set, and im looking for a clutch fork now because the spring on my old one is worn out were the throughout bearing rests. I dont feel comfortable re using it because its gotten way more worn since 2 years ago when i first did this clutch. Can anyone source me a clutch fork with a good spring? Im only finding 5.0 forks, and 2.3 forks with broken springs. If anything, i can re rivit a spring on if anyone has just a spring. Ill attatch pictures of my parts for you all.