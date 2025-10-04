2000 GT Mustang - Transmission Cooler to Radiator o-rings

Hello --
I have a 2000 gt mustang with automatic.
I am replacing my radiator and I can't seem to find out specifically whether
I need to add new O-rings when screwing back in my transmission cooler lines to my new radiator
transmission cooler fittings. I looked everywhere online and cannot find confirmed o'rings that would fit for a 2000 gt mustang.
I called Ford Parts and they said their catalogue does not show them. Does anyone here have experience with this ?
I don't want to screw in the lines to my new radiator and then later find I have a leak.
I have a 2000 gt mustang with automatic.
I am replacing my radiator and I can't seem to find out specifically whether
I need to add new O-rings when screwing back in my transmission cooler lines to my new radiator
transmission cooler fittings. I looked everywhere online and cannot find confirmed o'rings that would fit for a 2000 gt mustang.
I called Ford Parts and they said their catalogue does not show them. Does anyone here have experience with this ?
I don't want to screw in the lines to my new radiator and then later find I have a leak.