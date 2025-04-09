2000 Mustang @N95 V6 Engine Part Identification, Please

M

Michialtoo

New Member
Apr 9, 2025
1
0
0
Oklahoma
#1
My Mustang was parked for the winter and would not start for the first time. Upon inspection, I found that mice had chewed through a foam like connection that is installed at the intake manifold. See the two images attached. I need to replace/repair this, but I cannot even find the part number to seek a replacement. I would be glad to to repair it, but unsure of the material itself to even try.

Any suggestions, references, etc., would be greatly appreciated.

Michialtoo
Mustang Broken Line Connector.webp
Mustang Broken Line Connector_2.webp
 

