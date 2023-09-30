2001 GT PATS issues

Question: 2001 Mustang GT, replaced fuel pump and filter. Kept stalling and while driving, caused the transmission to hunt the right gear which broke the one way gear in the intermediate. Instrument cluster was also going haywire so it was replaced (since PATS runs through he cluster and EMC) and it was flashed with the ECM and PATS system. Ran great afterward! Then, started to stall out again after starting but if you keep the RPM's up, it was more of a severe miss and the driving issue is back regarding hunting for the right gear. I've heard of using an ECM from a Crown Vic P-71 since it is not PATS and everything is mostly the same. Has anyone done this and if so, does the PATS module need disconnected and/or the cluster need programmed to the new ECM? Also heard a tuner (SCT, Bamma, etc.) can delete the PATS systems as well. Anyone have experience with that? Thank you!
 

