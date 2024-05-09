2001 mustang v6 no crank no start issue

Have a 2001 mustang v6 with a no crank no start issue, to my knowledge the car was running perfectly fine on the way back from work the car started to act like it wasn’t getting fuel (like a misfire) and had pushed the gas and was working fine again then pulled into the gas station half a mile down from when the car started to act up and pulled right next to the pump when they were about to turn the car off and take the key out the car shut off completely as if there was no fuel in the car so they went to put gas in it and when the key was turned nothing happend so I replaced the battery and terminals and still the same issue



any idea on what it may be ?