2001 mustang v6 no crank no start issue

S

Slow$ix

New Member
May 9, 2024
2
0
1
Stockton, Ca
#1
Have a 2001 mustang v6 with a no crank no start issue, to my knowledge the car was running perfectly fine on the way back from work the car started to act like it wasn’t getting fuel (like a misfire) and had pushed the gas and was working fine again then pulled into the gas station half a mile down from when the car started to act up and pulled right next to the pump when they were about to turn the car off and take the key out the car shut off completely as if there was no fuel in the car so they went to put gas in it and when the key was turned nothing happend so I replaced the battery and terminals and still the same issue

any idea on what it may be ?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
2001 v6 no crank no start
Replies
0
Views
33
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Slow$ix
S
T
Engine Crank but no start 1990 LX 5.0
Replies
13
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ty50650
T
T
Engine 1992 5.0 Died while running, crank no start, Tach Jumping
Replies
2
Views
306
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
F
Possibly bad ECM
Replies
1
Views
765
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
OldSchoolNoe
O
A
2001 Mustang GT - Rough start, rough idle for a few seconds, shuts off and no start after.
Replies
3
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu