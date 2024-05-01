Engine 1992 5.0 Died while running, crank no start, Tach Jumping

Wondering if someone can help.

My 1992 5.0 5 speed died while on a drive home the other night. It cranks but wont start.

Couple things to note-
(not the battery)
- OBD1 is showing code 95, 11, 10.
- There is fuel at the valve that sprays out when pressed.
- Tried checking for spark, didn't get any spark. ( I might need to re-check just incase I wasn't checking correctly)
- When I started the car to start driving home, I noticed the RPM gauge bouncing up and down and acting a little erratic. RPM's sounded completely normal, just tach was off.
This never happened before until about 20 minutes before the car died completely on the freeway.
- also wont start when holding throttle open.

I noticed the TFI Module harness was barely plugged in, and so i snapped it in and tried to start again, with no luck.
I checked the fuel pump relay by connecting a power source and listening to it click.
Fuel pump primes like normal for about 2 seconds when KOEO.

My other fox went through the same issue- crank no start. It was a failed ECU. Wondering if this could be the same thing? The only thing - my fuel pump ran continuously when the ECU failed. This one primes like normal and shuts off.

Any help would be appreciated - still learning how to work on my own cars, so cut me some slack.
 

