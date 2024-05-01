Wondering if someone can help.



My 1992 5.0 5 speed died while on a drive home the other night. It cranks but wont start.



Couple things to note-

(not the battery)

- OBD1 is showing code 95, 11, 10.

- There is fuel at the valve that sprays out when pressed.

- Tried checking for spark, didn't get any spark. ( I might need to re-check just incase I wasn't checking correctly)

- When I started the car to start driving home, I noticed the RPM gauge bouncing up and down and acting a little erratic. RPM's sounded completely normal, just tach was off.

This never happened before until about 20 minutes before the car died completely on the freeway.

- also wont start when holding throttle open.



I noticed the TFI Module harness was barely plugged in, and so i snapped it in and tried to start again, with no luck.

I checked the fuel pump relay by connecting a power source and listening to it click.

Fuel pump primes like normal for about 2 seconds when KOEO.



My other fox went through the same issue- crank no start. It was a failed ECU. Wondering if this could be the same thing? The only thing - my fuel pump ran continuously when the ECU failed. This one primes like normal and shuts off.



Any help would be appreciated - still learning how to work on my own cars, so cut me some slack.