2002 Mustang GT Conv.

I had an electrical meltdown somewhere in the center console so I got the car in the shop to fix the burned wires that started smoking a few months back. The smoke was a connector and some wires that burned somehow. The shop sent out a mechanic to a yard with 4 Mustangs on it and all the cars were cut at various places. Now it's been in the shop for about 2 weeks, the shop can't find a harness to replace the bad part other than online. They want to mark up the price of a used harness. I don't know Mustang well and the shop gave me the part number which is 2R3Z-14401-AA (pic below) and have found some harnesses online but I'm not sure what if any of those results I got would work.

Any better results or advice is appreciated.
 

