64 1/2 gen issues

i have a friends 64 1/2 in the garage-shop and it has 0 wires in it. he had the painfull wire kit and i got it finally going after much trouble. lots of switches and mislling wires or wrong colors and numbers form the instructions.



anyway i got he clusted setting on a table next tot he car and the wires running to it form the clusted area. i got to the temp and the kit has no wire directly from the temp sender and the wires it has are either cold or hot to the gage. so i ran one from the sender directly to the temp gage and the gage pegs at hot. with the other kit wires the gage slowly either moves to cold or to hot. so the pirt show the wired directly from the sender to the temp gage. i may have a bad sented as the screw is a bit lose.



now fot eh topic issue. i conected gen light to the A on the reg. as the kit has not gen wire in it go figure. and the and the other wire direclty tot he acc. terminal on the ign. switch. the gen light cam on when i trune the key to acc. or run. and when i started it the light went off. i took may amp meter that you put over the battery post to see if i have charging going on and over the pos. post i have 6 amps going away from the battery.



so i rant the engine for maybe 10 minutes as i rechecked the lights turns brakes wiper interior lights etc. and then shut if off. then i went to connect the radio and had the key on so that i could hear if i had the radio working with the speakes and antenna i got hooked up and i saw smoke. yes smoke coming from the cluster. i about busted my ass getting to the battery to take a termianl off and whet the the cluster to find the resistor going to the gen light was cooking.



so i then reconnected the oil light and gen light to the c on the ign switch as the print shows and yes again smoke form the resistor when it is in run but the resistor cools down when the engine is running.



now we all know this is not correct! whe if someone turn the key on and then got distracted and let the resistor cook the wires start a fire and the gen wire comes from the reg termainal not fused. that will change fast. back the the issue. so i retrieved the old resistor wire form the old harness will it do any good to put that in the circuit? i did notice about half the wires in that harness that had the resistor wire had the insulation burned off them and bere wires. so if that wire gets that hoet there is a fire waiting to happen.



how do i get this going he doesn't want a alternator. might the reg. or maybe the gen cause this power draw that much? if so how might i get past that? maybe an induction system i can make?



lots here but i have to get this going whitout the issues of so much heat or that resistor burning out and then no gen light with the engine off or a fault in the charging system that will not show

thanks