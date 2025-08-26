2003 GT cluster issue

My Speedometer stopped working and my odometer lights up with last mileage, won’t roll and turns to dashes after a minute or so. I checked VSS, wiring and connector. It does have a calibration module on it. I’ve only owned the car for a couple months. Got a P0720 code, OutputShaft speed sensor circuit code. Only thing I did electrically was install rear camera. Issues started after not immediately. Checked everything I could. I’m about to have cluster sent out for rebuild. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated before I start shooting in the dark.
Thanks ,
Tim
 

