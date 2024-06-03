2004 v6 mustang strange issue with coolant system...heat in cabin comes and goes...

When I first start car it gives me heat out of the vents...I monitor with scan tool the temperature and when it gets around 160 degrees the air is no longer warm and is now cold air....then temp keeps rising even if vehicle is moving it goes all the way to 217 when fans kick on and sometimes up to 223 or 225...as soon as it gets to 217+ I all of a sudden feel EXTREME heat out the vents again...better than before and the engine cools down to 190 and will stay at 190 to 205 the whole time provided I don't sit too long at a traffic light...



To recap: I turn heat on when I start car and it gives me decent heat..on scale of 1 to 10 it provides me with an 8/10....then it blows cold when it reaches 165 degrees or so (I would rate it 0/10 for the heat scale) and then it hits 217+ degrees and I get really nervous and all of a sudden heat comes back (10/10 on heat scale) and the temp of engine comes down fast all the way to normal operating temp 190 to 200 or 205







It's almost like I keep developing an air pocket or something is funky with the tstat? I don't know...I don't know how I would randomly develop an air pocket and then it burps itself out