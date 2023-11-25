2005 gt timing

I did this on 2005 mustang gt 4.6 and for the 2005-2010 timing I’ve looked everywhere i couldn’t find this out so I have just completed doing my new timing chains the number of rotations if your watching the phaser(either side just keep watching the same one) from when all timing marks line up on the phasers and the crank it’s 30 rotations till everything comes back in time I did this 3 times to check myself 30 every time to triple check myself just wanted to put this out there for the next person who has to do this it’s not a scary as it looks(R for right side or passenger side and L for drivers side your only counting till the L or R comes back around depending on the side you choose to count but both phasers are identical)
 

