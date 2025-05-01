2005 Hazards Work, Blinkers do not.

N

NinaFlanagan

New Member
May 1, 2025
1
0
0
McAlester
#1
Hey everyone!
I just recently purchased a 2005 Mustang, and my blinkers don’t work. However, my hazards do. I can’t seem to locate where the new turn signal relay goes? I was told by someone it is under my steering column, but I still am lost. I also have these two strange wires hanging down from my steering column, I’m not sure if those are the problem or not. Any help is much appreciated, I would like to solve this problem myself if possible.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1452.webp
    IMG_1452.webp
    67.6 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Electrical Hazards dont work - but turn signals do
Replies
5
Views
194
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
O
Is this an original Cluster that would work in my 1987 Convertible 2.3L? Turn signals work, but not correctly.
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
OfflineHomestead
O
A
Resolved Brake light switch
Replies
20
Views
406
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Scrapla347
Scrapla347
R
Blinkers don’t work but hazards do
Replies
5
Views
662
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
9
Resolved HELP! - 1992 5.0 Canadian with DRL - need electrical schematic drawing
Replies
8
Views
167
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92StangGirl
9
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu