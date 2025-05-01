2005 Hazards Work, Blinkers do not.

NinaFlanagan
May 1, 2025
Hey everyone!
I just recently purchased a 2005 Mustang, and my blinkers don’t work. However, my hazards do. I can’t seem to locate where the new turn signal relay goes? I was told by someone it is under my steering column, but I still am lost. I also have these two strange wires hanging down from my steering column, I’m not sure if those are the problem or not. Any help is much appreciated, I would like to solve this problem myself if possible.
