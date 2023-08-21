2006 GT rebuild

horse sence
Just picked up a 2006 GT automatic car . The guy destroyed the tranny but i have a 90,000 original here to replace it . It needs quite a bit of work but it runs good and the main body has little damage . I parted out a 05 not long ago that had very good sheet metal so i am replacing doors forward just to keep from doing a bit of body work . It is a factory black premium GT with red leather interior , seats are not in good shape but the 05 i parted out had pretty nice red seats
The factory wheels are junk ,they have hit many curbs and are bent and scratched .i have a set of just about new Fooze wheels ,a bit flowery for my taste but a bird in the hand ....! I swear these Fooze wheels weigh 100 lbs each!.
