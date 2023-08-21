2006 GT rebuild

horse sence

horse sence

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,718
6,034
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
#1
Just picked up a 2006 GT automatic car . The guy destroyed the tranny but i have a 90,000 original here to replace it . It needs quite a bit of work but it runs good and the main body has little damage . I parted out a 05 not long ago that had very good sheet metal so i am replacing doors forward just to keep from doing a bit of body work . It is a factory black premium GT with red leather interior , seats are not in good shape but the 05 i parted out had pretty nice red seats
The factory wheels are junk ,they have hit many curbs and are bent and scratched .i have a set of just about new Fooze wheels ,a bit flowery for my taste but a bird in the hand ....! I swear these Fooze wheels weigh 100 lbs each!.
20230821_110815.jpg
20230821_110837.jpg
20230821_112533.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
The 05 i parted out was a burn out ,or so the guy i got it from thought ! He did some "radio work" ,used battery clamps with studs sticking up and when he shut the hood the studs touched the hood and fried the radio wires ,it burned the fuse box but not the wiring ,a few new fuses and i had it running . I couldnt register it because it had already been turned into the wrecking yard so i bought it for parts . It had 120,000 miles and a brand new rebuilt tranny .
20230821_110726.jpg
20230821_110716.jpg
20230821_110705.jpg
20230821_110735.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
2003 Mustang GT with Vortech Supercharger.
Replies
0
Views
117
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NorCalStang67
N
T
Resolved 1989 GT Slight Stutter Under Load
Replies
3
Views
410
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Tim83
T
D
connecting accelerator & cruise control cables on '98 GT
Replies
4
Views
575
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
horse sence
My lucky day !
Replies
3
Views
533
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
W
Any guess who makes this manifold
Replies
0
Views
254
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
whitehairdude
W
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu