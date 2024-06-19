Trouble idiling

Hey yall, I’m pretty new to the mustang world so don’t really know much about this platform. I have a 07 mustang gt manual with 91,000 miles. It has a straight pipe, air intake, and a wot box. A few days ago I decided to do a coolant flush since it was looking cloudy and while I was doing a test drive on straight water it threw an orange wrench light and went into a limp mode. So once I got to a red light I turned it off then turned it back on and it went away for the rest of the day. The next day it started happening more frequently until on my way to work it started sputtering and idling really low and chopping like it had a massive cam. I took it to orilleys to have it scanned and it came up to be the maf sensor and the tps. They let me throw the new parts on to see if it would fix it but it did not. I took it home and decided to look at my wiring for the wot box and noticed one of the wires were coming undone so today I redid all the connections and it only got worse. I disconnected the battery for a little bit and hooked it back up and started it and it did not want to idle. I started it again but gave it some gas and was running really rich. I tried to do a idle relearn but the next time I started it, it was making a slight tick when it was about to stall out and it smelled like it was leaning out. So I completely disconnected the wot box and reverted all the wiring back to stock and it was doing the same thing. I tried another idle relearn but this time it threw a check engine light so I ordered a scanned that I can hook up to my laptop so I can get the codes and see what the sensors are seeing as well. Tomorrow I am going to hook up the mufflers as my last free thing I can do to resolve this issue. If anyone has any advice or what I can do to potentially fix this odd issue it would be greatly appreciated.