2012 Base Convertible Driver Side Power Window Will Not Work

As stated above, the driver side window started acting a bit wonky and working very intermittently. All the other windows work fine. Since the window was partly down and would not go up, I had the bright idea to see what would happen if I put the convertible top down. Well the driver window complied and went all the way down but remained down at that point. So I decided to tear into it. Couldnt really diagnose anything with the panel off so I pulled the regulator and motor out. Concluded the motor was bad, regulator appeared to be fine and the master switch looked to be operational. Just in case, got a new master switch but same results, no driver window function. Got a hold of a wiring diagram. Probing with a test light at the window motor connection got power at the YE-RD wire direct from Battery junction box. Got power at the BU wire with ignition on from the Smart junction box. Got power at both the BU-GY and YE-VT when I activate the Master switch, although it seemed odd that each one gave me power whether I pushed up or down. Dont know if thats an issue but it tested the same way for the connections to the passenger window which works fine. I also checked for all the grounds for continuity. Everything checks out. I bench tested the new motor before putting in. Went direct from battery to the YE-RD and BK wires and jumpered 12V to the BU-GY and then the YE-VT terminals. The motor rotated in both directions. Looking at the attached diagram there at 2 wires, both GN-VT present but I dont know what, if anything, these wires can be contributing to the issue. The passenger side door has similar connections but works fine. So here I am stumped still. Any suggestions short of bringing it in for service???