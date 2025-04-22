3 Mustangs and counting...

Hello to all! SciMan here (Retired Science Teacher and total Science Geek)



I've got 3 Mustangs that I'm working on. The first is a 1984 1/2 20th Anniversary GT-350. Presently I'm putting the interior back together after a paint job. It's a carbureted 302/5 speed and runs well. Future plans include a stronger small block and some suspension/handling upgrades.



I've also got a 2001 GT with the 4.6 2V and a 5 speed. It runs and drives great, but the paint is in need of some refurbishing.



My latest acquisition is a 2006 GT convertible. Unfortunately it's an automatic, but it's a Sunday driver so that's ok.



Back in the day I drove a 66 coupe that I had to sell when I went to college. I really miss that car!!!



I'm looking forward to being here and being able to pick your collective brains about a couple of issues!



Thanks in advance!