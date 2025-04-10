After 25 Years….finally got another Mustang!!!

I’ve always been a Mustang guy. I owned an ‘86 GT with T-Tops when I was 20. It got written off by a friend. Ever since I’ve always wanted another Mustang and have constantly eyeballing them.
This past week I came home with a 2012 Boss 302. With the recaros and torsen. It’s got a BBK CAI and 85mm TB, as well as an oil catch can and is running Dunlop Supermaxx GT 600’s for tires.
The plan is to take it to the track and register for at least a couple high-performance drivers education classes, as well as attending as many open track days as I’m able to. Although that could be hard working in the oil field, raising children with the tracks being three and 5 hours away.
No plans for any further modifications than what’s already been done to it, until I’m comfortable with my abilities to actually drive this car to its potential.
 

