Holding valves up

Ok guys I have the trick flow spring kit, one head is in the shop (broken spring) so I wanted to upgrade the springs. I’ve installed them once heads off but I still have one head in car and I’m having a issue holding valve up with compressor I’ve done 4 already but for some reason I’m having a hard time cylinder #3. First of all I did pass compression test on that cylinder but for some reason it’s not holding it’s letting it out faster then the others. I’m trying to use the tdc indicator but I have no room especially on the last one #4. Then I have to disconnect the air from car and sometimes (after I hand crank it) when I connect air back after engine moves a bit so no sure if it opens to where valves stay open but that’s when I crank it close to tdc on every cylinder but when I hood air engine moves a tad. I have one head off and I put lower intake back with a gasket between head and intake and I even tourqe father bolts down to 22 to keep air in. As for the rope do I really have to have piston at lowest part fill then raise? I’ve been using tdc indicator then when it’s close I put rope in(even tried a spark plug wire) but when I use lever the valve has to be going down cuz it’s not compressing as well. Anyone have any tricks with the lever? I’m using2 huge washers and a rocker bolt.
1 more question. Trick flow springs go either way ether side? Top and bottom or all the same?
 

When you put air into the head it fills the combustion chamber and forces piston down.
If your rings and valves are sealing no air should leak out.
If you hear air in the intake or eXHAUST the valves aren't sealing, if you hear air leak ino the oil pan then rings aren't sealing.
 
