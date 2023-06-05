Holding valves up

Ok guys I have the trick flow spring kit, one head is in the shop (broken spring) so I wanted to upgrade the springs. I’ve installed them once heads off but I still have one head in car and I’m having a issue holding valve up with compressor I’ve done 4 already but for some reason I’m having a hard time cylinder #3. First of all I did pass compression test on that cylinder but for some reason it’s not holding it’s letting it out faster then the others. I’m trying to use the tdc indicator but I have no room especially on the last one #4. Then I have to disconnect the air from car and sometimes (after I hand crank it) when I connect air back after engine moves a bit so no sure if it opens to where valves stay open but that’s when I crank it close to tdc on every cylinder but when I hood air engine moves a tad. I have one head off and I put lower intake back with a gasket between head and intake and I even tourqe father bolts down to 22 to keep air in. As for the rope do I really have to have piston at lowest part fill then raise? I’ve been using tdc indicator then when it’s close I put rope in(even tried a spark plug wire) but when I use lever the valve has to be going down cuz it’s not compressing as well. Anyone have any tricks with the lever? I’m using2 huge washers and a rocker bolt.

1 more question. Trick flow springs go either way ether side? Top and bottom or all the same?