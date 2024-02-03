New TFS top end build article

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,188
1,819
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
www.enginelabs.com

Modernizing Retro 5.0's Top End With Trick Flow 11R Heads

Trick Flow's 11R heads are the modern twist on the venerable Twisted Wedge cylinder head design, so we dyno tested them on Retro 5.0.
www.enginelabs.com www.enginelabs.com

Cliff's notes:
306
170cc 11R TFS heads 10.3 CR
TFS Stage 1 cam with 1.6s
Holley systemax
NOS big shot plate (not sprayed, yet)
75mm TB
1 5/8" shorties
Terminator X computer

Engine Dyno:
411 hp @ ~5.8k /399 lbs-ft

At first I was disappointed at the small heads and cam. I think the systemax heads use a 1262 gasket and I don't know what the heads use, but I'd guess 1250?

But, I can't deny the result. Should make around 350rwhp through a manual. Simple OTS parts. Maybe something like this will be Black Jack's next motor.

How would you build a simple 302/306, these days if starting from scratch?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
FastDriver said:
How would you build a simple 302/306, these days if starting from scratch?
Click to expand...
Today? Right now? On an N/A setup and upper plenum that is simple to remove/reinstall?

Solid lifter cam setup.

I haven't done one yet but I'm itching. I've been watching a lot of solid lifter street builds lately. I want to build a JY 6.0L LS for my Burban.

I can't do it on my Stang. The KB is a huge PITA to R&R every year.
 
#3
Engine Masters had a episode where they took an engine that had a Hyd Roller cam and swapped Solid Rollers onto it.
It was impressive how much more power the engine made and how the engine was much cleaner at higher rpm's
The only question is, long term, how would it hold up. They are keeping the solid rollers in the engine to track reliability as they use it in future episodes.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#4
Solid lifter would be interesting. I just have a feelin I'm gonna be doin one on Black Jack after spraying it's 200k mi (maybe?) shortblock. Don't really know it's mileage, but I'm still gonna see if it can take some lumps.
 
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
331 build power expectations?
Replies
2
Views
789
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
PonyGTrider
LESS THAN 9.5 MPG CITY DRIVING!!!
Replies
92
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
PakstinN
cam swap w/ 11r 190
Replies
16
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PakstinN
PakstinN
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
4
Views
3K
Engine and Power Adder
Ang3lgarcia
A
rademf64
first time 331 build
Replies
9
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu