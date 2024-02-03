New TFS top end build article

FastDriver
My dad had a bra
Modernizing Retro 5.0's Top End With Trick Flow 11R Heads
Trick Flow's 11R heads are the modern twist on the venerable Twisted Wedge cylinder head design, so we dyno tested them on Retro 5.0.
www.enginelabs.com
Cliff's notes:
306
170cc 11R TFS heads 10.3 CR
TFS Stage 1 cam with 1.6s
Holley systemax
NOS big shot plate (not sprayed, yet)
75mm TB
1 5/8" shorties
Terminator X computer
Engine Dyno:
411 hp @ ~5.8k /399 lbs-ft
At first I was disappointed at the small heads and cam. I think the systemax heads use a 1262 gasket and I don't know what the heads use, but I'd guess 1250?
But, I can't deny the result. Should make around 350rwhp through a manual. Simple OTS parts. Maybe something like this will be Black Jack's next motor.
How would you build a simple 302/306, these days if starting from scratch?