331cI computer chip

Aug 9, 2023
I bought a 93 notch with a 331 stroker kit, GT 40 Intake and GT 40 heads with a 303 cam.
It has been sitting 5 years so I installed a new gas tank, fuel filter and had the injectors serviced. Of course the motor oil was changed as well as plugs and wires and cap and rotor.
It's starts but runs rough with poor throttle ( TPS ?) response.
The previous owner said it ran about 85% as he never installed the computer chip.
I know nothing about this chip, can someone tell me what chip I need to install so I can get the engine properly tuned?

Thanks!
Chris
 

